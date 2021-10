LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Henrietta Bruton.

Bruton was last seen around noon on Thursday, October 7th, at 5709 Hopson Drive in Little Rock.

Bruton is 5’6″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Authorities report Bruton may be in a silver truck with the fictitious tags 943-ZON driven by Darryl Estridge.

Anyone who may know of their whereabouts is asked to contact 501-371-4829.