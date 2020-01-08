Task forces present plans on making improvements to LR Zoo, War Memorial and Hindman Parks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-The Little Rock Board of Directors heard recommendations from two task forces that hope to revitalize and improve War Memorial and Hindman Park along with the Little Rock Zoo.

Both groups presented proposal plans about a greater vision for the city.

It includes everything from enhanced walking trails at War Memorial to disc golf at Hindman Park and getting up close and personal with animals at the zoo are some of the ideas.

But it’s going to cost some money to make it all happen.

The first task force, R3LR which stands for revitalize, reimagine and reinvest for Little Rock focuses on Hindman and War Memorial Park.

The second is the Little Rock Zoo task force.

The groups were created by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. last year after the city cut funding to the courses.

In the past few months, members spent time working on different plans and surveying people in the community about what they think.

Some of the proposed ideas include an athletic complex, amphitheater and repurposing the former clubhouse into a restaurant at War Memorial.

Bigger exhibits and interaction with animals are some of the ideas at the zoo.

“My main emphasis on any kind of revitalization in any part of the city is that you have to have community involvement and community engagement so that the community can have a say in what is moving forward,” Ken Richardson said.

“It’s just the beginning it’ s some thought that has been put into some things that could possibly happen and so its the beginning of some things that might happen in the future,” Vice Mayor BJ Wyrick said.

With the zoo’s current under-funded operations and the challenges of getting contributions from private donors, members say a sales tax could help.