Thieves steal from Cato Volunteer Fire Department in Faulkner County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- The Cato Volunteer Fire Department located on Highway 89 South in Faulkner County is trying to figure out who would steal from their department.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, it happened sometime Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The thieves broke in through the front door and stolen several chainsaws, medical bags, leaf blowers, tools, and other fire equipment.

They also stole a brush truck, but the Sheriff’s office recovered the vehicle on Bob White Hill Drive.

Tammy Salts is the secretary and works as a volunteer firefighter. She told our Re’Chelle Turner this is not the first time they’ve been broken into.

Salts says it’s disappointing that someone would take from a volunteer fire department.

She says they’re going to file an insurance claim to see what they can get replaced and would like to see more patrol units in the area.