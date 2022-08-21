MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three officers have been suspended after a video on Facebook shows them allegedly beating a restrained man.

Crawford County Sherriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry Police officer and two deputies were shown in the video.

Police can be heard telling the bystander to back away from the area and pointed away after slamming the man’s face to the ground.

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Damante said in a Facebook post. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.“

This is an ongoing investigation keep up with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest updates.