Town of Carthage making progress after no water since August

CARTHAGE, Ark.-It’s been four months since the water well in the small town of Carthage in Dallas county dried up and collapsed.

Workers completed a test well to make sure they had a sustainable source of water and now the next step is to drill the permanent well.

People say living without water hasn’t been easy but it’s brought the small town even closer.

The Emergency Management Director Cary Dunn says the process is moving along well and crews are working around the clock to get the water back pumping.

Imagine having to use cases of water to cook, bathe and flush your toilet.

“It affects your life a lot more than people really think it does everything you touch and everything you do water has something to do with it,” Dunn said.

It’s been a daily routine for people in the small town of Carthage since August.

“Well at first when it started off it was kind of hard at first but everybody bond together and everything and began to help each other out,” James Smith.

The town’s water well sits high and dry.

“Well water is necessary for life. Everything revolves around water,” Dunn said.

Workers just completed a test well.

“The purpose of the test well was to make sure we had good water at a certain depth,” Dunn said.

Cary Dunn is the Director of Emergency Management. He says workers still have to run several tests and add in some chemicals, before going in with a big rig and drilling the permanent well.

“Then we pick up with a second stage of getting this water from this well over into the old plant and tie into the old existing pipes that can be pumped to homes,” Dunn said.

He hopes the water will be back flowing soon but is grateful for all the help the town has received.

“It’s just been coming in through the goodness and the good people of Arkansas and out of state.”

“It’s been rough but everybody see the well is going in and they feel a little better now,” Smith said.

Dunn says the next process could take up to 30 days. The national guard has continued to bring in 22 to 26 thousand gallons of water every day for bathing and flushing.

It’s put into the old system that’s pumped into people’s homes.

Dunn says it cost $5 million to get the water up and running.

He credits the Mayor of Carthage, State Representative Jeff Wardlaw and the Governor for helping during the process.