New information in shooting of Hot Springs police officer, two arrested

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Prosecuting Attorney General Michelle C. Lawrence released information regarding the Hot Springs Police Officer that was killed Tuesday, March 10.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Officer First Class Brent Scrimshire of the Hot Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Red Nissan Xterra in the 100 block of Kenwood Street in Hot Springs for failing to stop at a stop sign at Hobson and Linwood.

A male individual, later identified as Kayvon Ward, was the operator of the vehicle. A two-year-old child was also located in the back seat of the car without a car seat.

Officer Scrimshire asked Ward to provide a driver’s license and current proof of insurance, as well as to contact someone to take the child or to bring a seat to the child. Ward provided a false name and date of birth to Officer Scrimshire.

Officer Anthony Larkin arrived on scene to help Officer Scrimshire. A few minutes later a woman, later identified as Coraima Hernandez, arrived on scene. The officers asked Hernandez the name of the male subject, and she would not provide his name.

Ward began attempting to get out of the car as the officers were speaking with Hernandez. The officers then attempted to stop Ward and hand cuff him. Ward told the officers three different times they were not going to arrest him.

Ward resisted arrest and began actively fighting both officers. Hernandez then began pulling and pushing on the officers telling them to sop and leave Ward alone.

Officer Larkin then told Hernandez to get off of him and utilized his arm to push her off. Hernadez’s actions allowed Ward to break free from both officers and run into a fenced in back yard.

Once Ward was in the yard, he fired multiple shots at Officer Scrimshire and Officer Larkin. One of the shots struck Officer Scrimshire in the upper torso above his bullet proof vest.

Officers then returned fire striking Ward. Hernandez got in the driver’s seat of the Nissan Xterra and fled the scene of the incident once the shots were fired.

A defaced firearm was recovered underneath Ward.

Both Officer Scrimshire and Ward were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Officer Scrimshire was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound inflicted upon him by Ward.

Ward has been charged with Capital Murder, a class Y felony, with the addition of a Felony Firearm Enhancement; Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, a class Y felony; and Possession of Defaced Firearm, a class D felony.

Hernandez is charged as an accomplice to Capital Murder, a class Y felony with the addition of a Felony Firearm Enhancement; and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, a class Y felony.

The State of Arkansas is seeking the Death Penalty on both individuals.

It must be noted that criminal charges are only allegations and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.