USPS temporarily suspends operations for several Arkansas post offices

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — USPS has announced the Arkansas District is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations in several locations.

The Postal Service said that in an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Arkansas District is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at the following Post Offices until further notice.

USPS has released the statement below regarding the closures.

“The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers. USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses, and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events,”

Updated information is available at HERE.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on this winter storm. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app to track the storm wherever you are in the Natural State.