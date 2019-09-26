Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 5 AM for Parts of Arkansas

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect mainly for portions of North Central, Northwest and West Central Arkansas until 5 AM. A watch means that conditions are favorable for storms capable of producing severe weather. The main concerns are gusty winds, hail, as well as heavy rainfall.

Storms will increase across Northwest Arkansas mainly after Midnight, then move Southward during the pre-dawn hours. The severe risk will diminish before sunrise.

A Flash Flood watch is also in effect for parts of Northwest Arkansas where 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts is possible.

