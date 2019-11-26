Voters Demand Congressman French Hill Support Impeachment Inquiry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A group that aims to make sure voters are registered and holding elected officials accountable delivered a message to Congressman French Hill.

Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas members stood outside Hill’s office on Monday and demanded he ends his partisan attacks on the house impeachment inquiry and instead supports holding President Trump accountable for requesting foreign interference in the elections.

“Congressman Hill is accountable to the voters here in Central, Arkansas and it’s very important that we interact with him as directly as we possibly can so that he can’t ignore our message,” Loriee Evans said.

The group says they won’t give up on making sure he gets their message.