War Memorial prepares for fans in UAPB-Arkansas game, reminds them of security features

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s the game Little Rock has been talking about for months when the Arkansas Razorbacks play an in-state opponent for the first time in more than 75 years.

It’s also the first matchup between the hogs and the UAPB Golden Lions, a faceoff that is expected to draw thousands to War Memorial Stadium.

To keep everyone safe, there are certain safety requirements fans need to know before kickoff, including how to get into the stadium, and what to bring.

The War Memorial team has been planning gameday for months, going through everything from ticket sales to what is permitted inside the stadium.

“It’s just such a big event,” explained Monika Rued, public information officer for the stadium. She adds that a historic game such as this takes careful planning to make sure everything goes without a hitch.

Guests first will have to have a paper ticket to enter, one that can also be picked up on gameday at will call. All guests will also have to go through a metal detector and be wanded down by a security team member in order to ensure no weapons or other dangerous items are brought into the stands.

Bags will be checked, and must follow careful precautions – clear bags, including a one-gallon Ziplock-style bag or a see-through tote, as well as small clutches, are the only styles of bags allowed.

There is an extensive list of prohibited items, including outside food and drink, umbrellas, strollers, signs, and coolers. To see everything that will be barred from the stadium, click here.

Rued adds its vital fans check the requirements ahead of time, saying, “you don’t want to hike it up from your tailgating spot, get to the gates and then be turned away.”

In addition to the measures at the entrance to the stadium, local law enforcement agencies will be assisting with traffic, patrols around tailgates, and keeping the entire area safe.

The gates open at 9:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. kickoff, and there will be no re-entry permitted.