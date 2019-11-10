Web Extra: Raw Interviews from Nonviolence 365 Orientation at the King Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA- The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission traveled to Atlanta, Georgia for the Nonviolence 365 Orientation.
It was held at the King Center.
The intensive two-day training talks about Dr. King’s childhood, de-escalation of violent situations, conflict resolution, forgiveness, the value of diversity and Dr. King’s six principles of non violence.
Participants also got to hear teachings from Dr. Bernice King.
The Arkansas MLK Commission is one of the most active commission across the nation.
Executive Director DeDhun Scarbrough is heavily involved with the King Center.
Our Re’Chelle Turner interviewed several people.
- Charles Alphin is the Senior Trainer at the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
- Reverend Charles Killion is a pastor in McGhee, Arkansas. He is a member of The Arkansas MLK Commission.
- Courtney Williams is a fourth grade teacher at Chico Elementary School. She is a member of The Arkansas MLK Commission.
- DuShun Scarbrough is the Executive Director of the Arkansas MLK Commission.
- Leta Mulligan is a member of The Arkansas MLK Commission.
- Mariah Reescano is a drama specialist at Booker Arts Magnet Elementary School. She is a member of The Arkansas MLK Commission.
- Patrick Mulligan is a member of The Arkansas MLK Commission.
- Tiffany Pettus is The Assistant Executive Director of the Arkansas MLK Commission.