Web Extra: Raw Interviews from Nonviolence 365 Orientation at the King Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA- The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission traveled to Atlanta, Georgia for the Nonviolence 365 Orientation.

It was held at the King Center.

The intensive two-day training talks about Dr. King’s childhood, de-escalation of violent situations, conflict resolution, forgiveness, the value of diversity and Dr. King’s six principles of non violence.

Participants also got to hear teachings from Dr. Bernice King.

The Arkansas MLK Commission is one of the most active commission across the nation.

Executive Director DeDhun Scarbrough is heavily involved with the King Center.

Our Re’Chelle Turner interviewed several people.