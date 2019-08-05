Weird News: Man gets back $23K tossed in recycling sorting facility

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (News Release) - On August, 4 at approximately 10:20 pm, Cleburne County Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Ford Explorer for traffic violations. The driver of the Ford Explorer, later identified as Gary Clause, refused to stop for deputies and a pursuit ensued. The Ford Explorer traveled south on Hwy. 110 toward Pangburn. After crossing the Little Red River into White County on Hwy. 110, the Ford Explorer turned east onto River Drive. The Ford Explorer then turned north from East River Drive, crossing and open field, and then drove off an embankment and into the Little Red River. Deputies were unable to find the driver after the vehicle went into the river. The vehicle was carried down river and out of sight. Several local search and rescue teams responded to the scene in an effort to locate the vehicle and driver. Deputies from the White County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the vehicle down river, but rescue teams were not able to enter the water to retrieve the vehicle due to swift water conditions. The Corp was contacted about water being generated and they scaled back their operation to allow for more favorable recovery conditions.

On August, 5 at approximately 7:00 am, deputies and search and rescue teams responded back to the scene to retrieve the vehicle and attempt to locate the driver, Gary Clause. While heading back to the scene of the incident, White County Sheriff’s Deputies located Gary Clause walking on Hwy. 16 and were able to take him into custody. Gary Clause was transported to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office to speak with investigators about the previous night’s events. After being interviewed, Gary Clause was charged with Felony Fleeing, Driving Left of Center, Running a Stop Sign, Improper Passing, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and No Driver’s License. Gary Clause is currently being held at the Cleburne County Jail on a $50,000.00 bond. The vehicle was recovered from the Little Red River by the White County Sheriff’s Office.