WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in White County are investigating two suspicious deaths Tuesday morning.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office confirm deputies are currently on scene to begin the investigation.

Deputies are conducting their investigation in the 100 block of Muscadine Lane in a rural area north of Searcy. The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division is also on hand to gather information from the scene.

Sheriff Miller’s view from the scene. pic.twitter.com/XJqpGUVfcZ — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) May 2, 2023

There is no information from the sheriff’s office at this time regarding how these individuals died or on their identities.

Investigators said a call came in around 8:30 a.m. after someone discovered the bodies. Sheriff Phillip E. Miller said it is believed that the victims died sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Deputies were first called around 8:30 A.M. by someone who discovered the bodies. Sheriff Milller said it’s believed they died some point between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. It is a rural area and Criminal Investigations Division is gathering information. — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) May 2, 2023

Later Tuesday morning deputies noted that neither homicide or suicide were being ruled out in the case.

Deputies also said they had issued a Be On The Lookout warning for a 2003 White Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was reported stolen in connection to this investigation. There was no information given on the driver or details on what area the vehicle was believed to be heading.

