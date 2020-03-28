Tornado hits Jonesboro; Mall at Turtle Creek significantly damaged

UPDATE:

JONESBORO, Ark. — Mayor Harold Perrin says there are 6 minor injuries, but emergency crews are still working to see if anyone else was hurt.

Original Story:

Video shared from Twitter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon, causing damage throughout the Craighead County town.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.

Click here for the full story.

We just arrived in Jonesboro where storms ripped through the area this afternoon. Dozens of crews on scene here at the Turtle Creek Mall.



Follow this thread for pics and videos. pic.twitter.com/jkDs53RU34 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 29, 2020