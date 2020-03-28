Live Now
Tornado watch in effect until 7 PM, Saturday evening

Tornado hits Jonesboro; Mall at Turtle Creek significantly damaged

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

JONESBORO, Ark. — Mayor Harold Perrin says there are 6 minor injuries, but emergency crews are still working to see if anyone else was hurt.

Original Story:

Video shared from Twitter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon, causing damage throughout the Craighead County town.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.

Click here for the full story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories