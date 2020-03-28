Tornado hits Jonesboro; Mall at Turtle Creek significantly damaged

UPDATE:
JONESBORO, Ark. — Mayor Harold Perrin says there are 6 minor injuries, but emergency crews are still working to see if anyone else was hurt.
Original Story:
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon, causing damage throughout the Craighead County town.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.
