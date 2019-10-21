Tornado touches down in Tyronza (Poinsett County)

TYRONZA, Ark. – Powerful storms that ripped through northeast Arkansas early Monday left behind a trail of damage in Poinsett County.

In the small town of Tyronza, a storm later rated an EF-1 tornado blew through around 6.

The town’s only gas station was leveled and many homes were damaged by fallen trees.

We’re told several people were injured and taken to the hospital.

“When I walked outside I went around to the back and seen all the limbs that had blown down on my house,” says homeowner Mike Hood.

“They will survive, and they’ll come back strong. They’re not quitters,” adds Bob Cantrell, Poinsett County Judge. “It’s going to take some time to put it back together.”

The Red Cross and other disaster relief organizations were on the scene early Monday morning to offer assistance.