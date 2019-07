LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- David Hartsell, who admitted to starting the fire that ultimately destroyed the Germantown Apartment Complex in Conway and injured multiple people, will serve 15 years in prison after being sentenced on Thursday.

United States District Court Judge D.P. Marshall Jr., sentenced Hartsell, 52, of Conway, to 180 months’ imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $378,541 in restitution. Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Stephen Bridgmon, Acting Resident Agent in Charge of the Little Rock Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) announced the sentence.