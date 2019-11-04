Tracy Steele running for Mayor of North Little Rock in 2020

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – North Little Rock resident Tracy Steele has announced his candidacy for the November 2020 election for Mayor of North Little Rock.

Steele is proud to have grown up in the Shorter Gardens government subsidized housing project. He is the former executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and served in the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate. Steele was elected Senate Majority Leader of the 86th General Assembly, the first African-American to be elected to the position. Currently, Steele is the Director of the Arkansas Health Services Permit Agency and President of the North Little Rock School Board.

Steele’s campaign will focus on education, public safety, economic development and infrastructure.

“I want to be the first Education Mayor in NLR. It’s time for the City and the education community to work closer together.”

“As Mayor, your safety will be my first priority. We must give police officers and firefighters the equipment and pay they need and deserve. We must also realize that a good education system and jobs helps with public safety.”

Steele holds a degree in political science from Rice University in Houston, Texas, and completed Governor’s School at Duke University. He and his wife, Cassandra, have been married for 26 years, have one daughter and one son, and are members of New Hope Baptist Church.