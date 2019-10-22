Trader Joes now open in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A popular California based grocery chain has opened it’s door in Arkansas.

Trader Joes is located on Chenal Parkway in Little Rock. At nine Tuesday morning the ribbon was cut and customers were allowed in. Hundreds lined up in the early morning hours to snag a spot in line.

Trader Joes is know for its unique products. 80 percent of which are privately labeled by the company themselves.

Little Rock is the only location here in Arkansas. Prior to it’s opening Arkansans would drive to Memphis or Dallas to get their hands on the products.

The store’s hours are nine to nine, seven days a week.