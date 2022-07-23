LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – First responders from the Little Rock Fire Department , Little Rock Police Department and Arkansas State Police are on the scene of an accident that happened on Interstate 440 Saturday afternoon.

Image courtesy of Arkansas Department of Transportation

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a semi ran off the road and tipped over before catching fire.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. on the westbound side at the Bankhead Drive exit.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Avoid the area if you can while the emergency crews work to clear the scene.