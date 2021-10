SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Lane blockage on I-30 near Benton has been cleared according to The Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Saline Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on EB I-30 near Mile Marker 110.5 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) October 19, 2021

According to ARDOT, a tractor trailer overturned near Highway 70 just west of Benton causing traffic to be detoured to Highway 67 at Exit 106.