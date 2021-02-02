ARDOT to drivers: Avoid I-430 Valentine’s Day weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Pulaski County drivers will need to look for new routes on Valentine’s Day weekend as a major road closure could majorly impact traffic on the west side of the metro.



Arkansas Department of Transportation officials say if the weather permits, all southbound lanes between Highways 100 and 10 and northbound traffic from the Rodney Parham interchange to north of the Cantrell Road interchange will be closed starting Friday, February 12 at 8 p.m. through Monday, February 15 at 5 a.m.



According to a release sent Tuesday from ARDOT, the westbound Highway 10 to the northbound I-430 entrance ramp and the eastbound Highway 10 to southbound I-430 entrance ramp will remain open.



Officials say the closures will allow crews to put up structural beams and install the safety platforms.



According to ARDOT, the weekend closure will minimize the number of nightly lane closures required.



Drivers are encouraged to avoid Interstate 430 that weekend.



Trucks should use I-30 and I-440.



Officials say all traffic north of I-630 will be diverted at the Rodney Parham Rd. Interchange onto a detour route. Trucks will not be allowed to take the detour route.







You can see the detour map above.