LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction on Interstate 30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures beginning Monday, May 23.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that double-lane closures on the interstate will be limited to the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. There will also be a few locations that are closed for a full 24 hours.

While lanes are closed, traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Washington Avenue and Olive Street in North Little Rock; access to adjacent drives and roads will remain open

2nd Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott Streets in Little Rock

3rd Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

24-hour closures

President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman Streets in Little Rock; detour signed to use 3rd Street

Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detours signed

6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed to use the 9th Street bridge or 3rd Street

ARDOT officials are asking that drivers use caution as they approach and drive through all work zones.

For more details on the I-30 construction project, check out the Connecting Arkansas Program online.