NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Road construction will close parts of I-30 in North Little Rock starting Monday evening.

Lane closures will happen at the I-40 Eastbound ramp, between 9th street and Broadway, and between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

Most of those lane and ramp closures will happen between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Detour routes will be set up.