Eastbound lanes of I-30 in Little Rock to close for construction this weekend

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — All Interstate 30 eastbound lanes in Little Rock from Interstate 630 and 6th Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

Crews will close the eastbound interstate lanes and move traffic onto the I-30 northbound frontage road.

The work is part of a plan to place girders for the 9th Street bridge over I-30 eastbound lanes.

I-30 eastbound traffic will take the Downtown Little Rock ramp (Exit 140) to the frontage road and use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30.

During the work, additional closures will be in place:

• I-30 westbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between 6th Street and I-630. The southbound frontage road will be used to help move westbound traffic.

• The I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will be closed.

• The 6th Street bridge between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed.

Some city streets in the vicinity of 6th and 9th streets will be closed to facilitate traffic movement. Local street detours will be signed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories