LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A hole has caused major traffic delays on Interstate 30 in south Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation there is a hole is in the eastbound I-30 bridge over 65th Street in Little Rock.

Traffic is down to one lane and traffic is backed up for miles, close to Baseline Road.

ARDOT has not given an estimate as to when they think the lanes will re-open

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.