LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A tractor-trailer fire just of Hazen has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, causing a massive traffic backup midday Friday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash was reported shortly after 10:45 a.m. near mile marker 201.2., about 2.5 miles east of Hazen.

Images from ARDOT show large plumes of black smoke coming from the crash scene.

The crash initially closed the right lane and shoulder but eventually closed all lanes. This closure put eastbound traffic at a standstill, with vehicles backup up nearly halfway back to the Hazen exit at 11:20 a.m.

There is currently no information on when the lanes will reopen. There is also no word from officials at the scene on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.