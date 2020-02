LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ArDOT has reported an accident going going north bound on I-430 on the Arkansas River Bridge. Lanes are blocked at this time. We advise you avoid the area if you can.

The traffic is backed up all the way towards Rodney Parham at this time.

Pulaski Co: Accident reported on NB I-430 near Mile Marker 10.8. Lanes blocked at this time: inside. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNTado for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) February 28, 2020