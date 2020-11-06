Work on Interstate 30 requires traffic shift and lane closures in Little Rock, North Little Rock Nov. 6-16

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is warning drivers there will be some lane closures and shifting on Interstate 30 from November 6 until November 16 in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

ARDOT officials say as long as weather permits, the following traffic shifts and lane closures will happen:

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6- 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9

I-30 in North Little Rock

ARDOT officials say over the weekend, westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and the Arkansas River. The eastbound left lane will be closed. Officials say the on-ramp from Broadway Street will remain open.

Monday, Nov. 9 – Friday, Nov. 13, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Northbound I-30 frontage road

According to ARDOT officials, there will be daytime single-lane closures between Sixth and Fourth Streets in Little Rock and between Broadway Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

Monday, Nov. 9- Thursday, Nov. 12, 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-30 in North Little Rock

ARDOT officials say overnight traffic will be reduced to one open lane between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue. The westbound left lane will be closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 10- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-30 in North Little Rock

According to ARDOT officials, there will be right lane closures overnight at North Terminal below the westbound I-30 ramp flyover. Officials say there will be periodic traffic slow rolls to move construction equipment across lanes.

Tuesday, Nov. 10- Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Broadway Street in North Little Rock

ARDOT officials say there will overnight street closures between northbound and southbound frontage roads below I-30. According to officials, traffic will detour to Riverfront Drive and Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13- 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16

I-30 in North Little Rock

According to ARDOT officials, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue over the weekend. The westbound lane will be closed.

ARDOT officials say traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and barriers.

Department of Transportation officials asks drivers to be cautious and watch for slower traffic speeds.

