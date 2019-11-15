Travel impacts in Little Rock through I-630 construction project Nov. 17-21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction work continues along Interstate 630 and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is advising drivers of some upcoming impacts to travel.

The project to widen the stretch of freeway will require lane closures on John Barrow Rd. nightly from Sunday night, Nov. 17 through Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting.

ARDOT says the outside lanes of John Barrow Road will be closed from the I-630 overpass north to Cloverhill Rd. to allow construction crews to perform paving operations. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions. The I-630 westbound on and off ramps will also remain open, but crews will be working on the ramp pavement. Flagging operations will be used to direct traffic around the pavement work.

The work also calls for a westbound traffic shift and lane closures from Sunday night, Nov. 17 to Thursday morning, Nov. 21, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Westbound traffic on I-630 will shift toward the outside lanes within the work zone between University Ave. (Exit 5) and Baptist Health Dr.e (Exit 7). This work will require periodic 15-minute traffic stops on adjacent ramps and main lanes to allow for the traffic shift.

Drivers may want to consider finding alternate routes as delays may occur, ARDOT says. Traffic will be controlled using signage and barrels.

Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching and traveling through these work zones. Neighborhoods near the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0608) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, which is funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. Interstate 630 is being widened to four lanes in each direction (eight total) for 2.2 miles between the Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue. The widening is estimated to be complete in early 2020. More information on this $87.4 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow them on Twitter @myARDOT.