Travel Smart with Garver

When you’re traveling for work or pleasure, it can be hard to stick to your wellness goals.

Whitney Gorsegner is the Wellness coordinator for the engineering firm Garver. She joins us today to share some helpful tips on how to stay healthy when you’re on the road.

Garver has 27 offices in 11 different states. There are some months Whitney is on the road more than she is home.

Taking yourself out of your normal routine can be difficult. That includes taking yourself away from your home gym. But you wouldn’t stop brushing your teeth just because you are away from home….the same goes for sticking to your wellness goals.



What’s in Whitney Backpack:

– Water Bottle

o When traveling, it can be difficult to stay hydrated because you aren’t on a regular routine.

§ Avoid sugary drinks.

§ Bring your own water bottle and keep it close.

§ Drink a glass of water in the morning and at every meal to ensure you are staying hydrated.

– Healthy Snacks

o Avoid the hotel vending machine

– Athletic shoes & Socks

o Lightweight & packable

– Packable Equipment

o Three pieces of equipment that I can pull out in my hotel room, in the hotel gym, or outside. I can even do a workout in the office if no one is using a conference room.

o Bands

§ Resistance bands allow you to perform strength training exercises without weights

§ Very inexpensive, for all ability levels, weigh next to nothing, and don’t take up a bunch a space.

· Exercise: Banded Pull-Aparts (works shoulders and back)

o Jump Rope

§ If running isn’t in your wheelhouse or space isn’t available, jump ropes allow you to get a full body workout in. You build strength AND cardio.

§ They also don’t take up much room and weight nothing.

· Workout: 50-40-30-20-10 Jumps (singles) and Sit-Ups

o ME!

§ Your body is a machine so USE IT!

· Workout: 21-15-9 – Burpees and Push-Ups

Helpful Tips:

o Build in to your schedule

§ Make sure your workout is scheduled just like any other meeting.

§ Even if you have limited time, all you need is 10 minutes to get a good sweat in.

§ Get creative – you don’t have to use a gym to workout. Find some stairs, do dips from the bathtub, or lunge down the hallway.