Tropical depression likely to form as system approaches Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave near the Bahamas is becoming better organized and is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that there’s a 70 percent chance a disturbance near the Bahamas will turn into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours.

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 miles per hour,” the NHC said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

If the system continues to develop, forecasters will issue Potential Cyclone advisories as early as Thursday.

UPDATE – Tropical wave now likely to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it heads toward Florida. Models disagree on where it goes long-range. Stay tuned. https://t.co/iKiwKJFRKY pic.twitter.com/qbjMLz9Ijj — Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) September 12, 2019

Regardless of development, the system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday and across Florida over the weekend, forecasters said.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, which is producing a “small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.”

The system has a zero percent chance of developing into cyclone over the next 48 hours, the NHC said. Those chances increase to 40 percent over the next five days.

LATEST STORIES: