Tropical moisture from Imelda will bring some relief from the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The dry and hot weather pattern that has been in place across the Natural State has yielded to many counties being placed under burn bans, but some relief of the dry and hot conditions will move in for the end of the week.

According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission, 22 counties in Arkansas are under a burn ban with much of the state either under a high or moderate wildfire danger as well. Burning is not permitted in counties with burn bans and is not recommended for counties with a wildfire danger.





Much needed rain will move into the state from Tropical Depression Imelda for the end of the week. Tropical Storm Imelda quickly formed in the Western Gulf yesterday, and has weakened to a Tropical Depression. Heavy rain from Imelda is expected across parts of southeast Texas, with over a foot of rain possible, but some rain will also move into Arkansas as the remnants of Imelda slowly move northward.

A few showers and storms are expected Thursday, mainly to the southwest, but scattered showers and storms are expected for Friday morning through Friday afternoon. The heaviest totals will be in Western Arkansas with 1″-2″ of rain possible, with only less than 1″ of rain possible for Eastern Arkansas. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the lower 80s through much of the state on Friday with temperatures back into the upper 80s on Saturday.