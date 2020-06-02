Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico, becoming third named storm of 2020

(NEXSTAR) – Tropical Storm Cristobal officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center put out an advisory at 12:30 p.m. ET saying Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Depression Three had strengthened to become Cristobal. The tropical storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is about 150 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico and 135 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. It’s moving southwest at about 3 mph.

Cristobal is the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which started on Monday. It’s the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic season since the NHC started naming storms.

The storm could impact Arkansas next week.