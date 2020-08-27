Tropical Storm Laura brings power outages across Arkansas

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 3:18 p.m., there are 45,799 customers without power in Arkansas.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are at least 24 counties reporting power outages.

Union County currently has the most outages with 7,085.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 12:48 p.m., there are 23,583 customers without power.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are 11 counties reporting power outages.

Union County currently has the most outages with 6,419.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

LATEST POSTS: