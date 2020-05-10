Troy’s Terrific Travels: Mirror Lake

OZARK NATIONAL FOREST, Ark. — Vacation plans have been canceled, trips postponed, events gone. It’s hard to think on the bright side during these difficult times.

But, sports reporter Troy Lynch is trying to make everything a bit better by showing you some of the coolest places in Arkansas. We introduce to you, ‘Troy’s Terrific Travels’.

For the first episode, Troy went to the Ozark National Forest to see Mirror Lake. The water is so blue it makes you question your vision.

From Little Rock it’s about a 2.5 hour drive to the trail head. The hike itself is only 1.7 round trip, with an elevation gain barely about 100 feet. If the weather is nice, it’s perfect for the whole family, including children and dogs. The pups have to be kept on a leash.

If you would rather skip the hike, you can drive up to the waterfall and see it. Also, there were people there fishing for trout, so bring a pole if you want! Remember, if you do plan to swim in the water, it’s cold. So we don’t recommend staying in there very long.

There were some parts of the trail that were muddy, so don’t bring shoes that are too nice to get dirty.

Also at the parking lot, you will find another trail head for the Blanchard Spring trail. Easy is an understatement. The path is paved and it’s 0.2 miles long. At the end of it, you get to see another beautiful waterfall and there are friendly butterflies waiting for you to take pictures with them.

There are plenty of places to take pictures and eat lunch, making Mirror Lake a great Arkansas stay-cation destination.

Here is the address to get to Mirror Lake Trail: 704 Blanchard Springs Road, Fifty-Six, AR 72533

If you have any recommendations on where Troy should travel next, send him an email at tlynch@kark.com and he’ll try to make it a future episode!