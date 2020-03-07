Turn Spring Break into a nature break with the AGFC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Spring break is right around the corner. Instead of wasting away the kids’ days off from school, take advantage of the opportunity to plan an outdoor adventure at an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nature or education center. Nature and education centers across the state will be open with special programs and events March 24-27 to keep families entertained with wholesome outdoors fun.

The AGFC operates four nature centers and four education centers, with a new one currently being built in Northwest Arkansas. Each center offers a variety of experiences from archery, kayaking and canoeing, bb gun shooting and nature-themed arts and crafts for people of all ages.

On sunny days, take advantage of each center’s excellent hiking trails with interpretive signs to teach hikers about some of their surroundings. If the weather takes a turn for the worse, you can still enjoy plenty of outdoors-oriented experiences, thanks to various indoor displays and programs offered by knowledgeable staff.

Best of all, admission to the centers and regular programs are absolutely free thanks to Amendment 75, which created a ⅛-cent Conservation Sales Fund to help the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Parks and Tourism, The Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission and Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

Visit www.agfc.com/springbreak2020 to see a current calendar of events for this year’s Spring Break programming. Each center also has its own website and Facebook page to keep you up to date on the latest programs going on. Visit www.agfc.com/centers to learn more about each center and link to their Facebook page.