Tuskegee Airman, WWII, and Korean War Veteran honored for his dedication and service

PINE BLUFF, Ark.-A Tuskegee Airman, WWII, and Korean War veteran was honored for his dedication, accomplishments, sacrifices and service to our country in Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Sergeant First Class Thomas Franklin Vaughns is 99-years-old and has worn many hats.

The Arkansas native served as an Airplane Mechanic with the famed Tuskegee Airman during WWII.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff in 1950 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science.

Vaughns was appointed by former Governor Bill Clinton to the Farm Advisory Board.

On Wednesday, Senator John Boozman presented Vaughns with medals.

He also had advice to the younger generation.

“Just means that I’ve been a servant for the people that’s what it means to me,” Vaughns said.

“Stay off drugs that’s number one when you have the opportunity to go to school stay in school. When you come out…come out with the idea of serving people,” Vaughns said.

Vaughns says his secret to looking good and living a long time is simple. No smoking and no alcohol.

The Deputy Chief of Staff for the Army also recognized Vaughns for his service.

The Mayor of Pine Bluff declared August 21, 2019, as Thomas Franklin Vaughns Day.