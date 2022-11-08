LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.

According to lottery officials, a Forrest City and Hot Springs player each won $50,000 in the drawing by matching four white balls with the Powerball. Because each player used the $1 multiplier option, they both doubled their winnings to claim $100,000.

Lottery officials say a total of 56,241 Arkansas players have winning tickets worth a total $588,160 cash prizes, while 30,885 of those winners bought the Power Play and multiplied their prizes.

The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical error, but the drawing was held just before 9 a.m.

Lottery officials say the jackpot was pushed up to $2.04 billion with final ticket sales, making it the largest lottery prize ever won.

As of this writing, the grand prize jackpot sold in Altadena, California has not yet been claimed.