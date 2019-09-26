Two Arkansas schools named 2019 national blue ribbon schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — The U.S. Department of Education today named two Arkansas public schools as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

City Heights Elementary School in the Van Buren School District and Sequoyah Elementary School in the Russellville School District were among 362 schools recognized nationally. The Blue Ribbon program recognizes public and private schools for high academic achievement or progress toward closing the achievement gap. Both Arkansas schools received the Exemplary High Performing Schools designation for student performance on state assessments.

“Each year around this time, I am excited to learn that some of Arkansas’ best schools are selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “This honor cannot be achieved without the dedication and hard work from the students, teachers, leaders, and community members at these schools. I commend these schools for their commitment to student learning, and I celebrate with them the honor they so rightly deserve.”

Both public and non-public schools are eligible for the national award based on school performance. To learn more, visit https://www2.ed.gov/programs/nclbbrs/index.html.

Follow us on Twitter @ArkansasEd.

Like us on Facebook at Arkansas Department of Education.

Follow us on Instagram at arkansas_ed.