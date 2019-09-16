Two arrested after Izard County marijuana raid

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies arrested two people on September 12 after officers with Arkansas State Police executed a search warrant at their house in Sage.

Kenneth Douglas Smith, 46, and Amy Lee Smith, 37, were taken into custody after deputies searched their home and reported finding marijuana plants growing inside the house along with marijuana being processed.

Kenneth was given a bond of $30,000 and Amy was given a bond of $20,000. Their court date has been set for October 23 in the Izard County Circuit Court with charges pending.