Two arrested for curfew violation, breaking and entering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Tuesday, April, 7, officers with the Little Rock Police Department went to a call regarding a possible burglary in progress at Pick N Pull located on Baseline Road.

Once officers arrived they received information that there were two individuals on the business, one woman wearing a sleeveless orange shirt, and blue jeans, and a man with a light on his head and a white tank top and blue shorts.

According to the report officers were then told they were on the southeast side the business walking east.

Officers say they found 56-year-old Roddie Golden who was walking east. Golden told officers the woman with him was further east than he was. Officers then found 43-year-old Tonya Lynch sitting on the ground behind some pallets of parts.

In the report officers handcuffed Lynch and put her into a police car. Officers found Lynch had a pink bag with carious tools and parts as well as a black backpack with various items. Lynch was taken to the southwest detective division without incident.

According to the report, both Lynch and Golden were charged with Breaking or Entering, Theft of Property, and Obstructing Governmental Operations (Curfew Violation). Both were taken to Pulaski County Regional Jail without incident.