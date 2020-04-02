Two arrested on suspicion of Marion County homicide

MARION COUNTY, Ark.- Two people are facing charges in connection to a murder in Marion County.

According to a release sent Wednesday from the Marion County Sheriff, Caleb Nance, 19, of Marion County, faces first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and an unrelated misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. William Nance, 63, of Marion County faces hindering apprehension or prosecution, tampering with evidence and obstructing government operations charges.

The Marion County 911 Dispatch received a 911 call on March 26. The caller said they found a body while they were walking to check the mail.

According to the release, deputies and investigators found the body in a field, lying beside a motorcycle.

The victim was later identified as Jerry Don Hensley, 49.

Officials say the man appeared to have been shot twice.

According to jail records, Caleb and William Nance were booked into the Marion County Jail on March 31.

Caleb Nance is being held on a $1,000,500 bond and William Nance is being held on a $50,000 bond.