Two deer freed with help from some Good Samaritans

KENT COUNTY, Michigan. — A group of good samartians in Michigan worked together this weekend to free two bucks whose antlers were tangled together.

“They were helpless in the situation they were in, they couldn’t help themselves so this was our chance to make a difference that day.”

The group found the deer in a farm field, and followed them into woods where the deer fell into a creek.

One of the men used a tree limb saw to separate the antlers.

The Bucks escaped back into the woods, and the group kept the sawed-off antler as a trophy.