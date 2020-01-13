Two Faulkner County men arrested, after deputies recover several stolen items

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Two Faulkner county men were arrested after deputies recovered several stolen items and drugs.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force, led to a search warrant on the morning of Monday, January 13th off of Blackjack Rd in Greenbrier, AR.



Several stolen Items were recovered from the property including, two vehicles, a 4-wheeler, a tractor, and a utility trailer. 300 grams of methamphetamine was also recovered. Two arrests were made – Robert C Hartje, 58 and Darrin Masterson, 50. Masterson was present at the time of the search warrant. Both Hartje and Masterson are currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center in Unit 2 pending charges of trafficking, which is a Class Y Felony; maintaining a drug premises a Class C Felony; and possession of schedule II controlled substance with purpose to delivery. Masterson is also being held on possession of controlled substance.