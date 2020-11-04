Two Fayetteville Police Officers honored with Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service by Justice Department

FORT SMITH, Ark.- Two Fayetteville police officers are recipients of the Fourth Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.

This was announced today by David Clay Fowlkes, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, United States Attorney General William P. Barr, and Justice Department leadership.

The two officers awarded this year are Officer Natalie Eucce and Corporal Seay-Peter Floyd, of the Fayetteville Police Department.

In December 2019, in Fayetteville, an individual determined to assassinate law enforcement officers, and armed with 100 rounds of ammunition, approached a police car and fired 10 times, killing Officer Stephen Carr.

Hearing the shots and seeing the suspect, Corporal Seay-Peter Floyd pursued the suspect and fired. Officer Natalie Eucce (Officer Carr’s partner) and Sergeant James Jennings joined Corporal Floyd in pursuing the suspect and fired as well. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to reports of the incident, It is very likely more officers would have lost their lives that night if it were not for the bravery of Corporal Floyd and Officer Eucce.

The award recognizes individual state, local, and tribal sworn rank-and-file police officers for exceptional efforts in policing.

Twenty-two other law enforcement officers and deputies from 12 jurisdictions across the country also received awards from the Attorney General.

