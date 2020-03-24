Two juveniles missing out of Little Rock; Cases not related

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department announced today two runaway juveniles are missing.

The juveniles that are missing are not connected.

One of the juveniles is 17-year-old Tenecia Shelton. Police say Shelton ran away from a house in Little Rock on March 30.

Shelton is described to be 6’1” and 140 pounds. Anyone with information regarding the location of Shelton is asked to contact Detective Dearing at 501-404-3042 or the Little Rock Communications Center at 501-371-4829.

The other juvenile that ran away is 16-year-old Bentley Williams. Police say Williams had left the house on March 23.

Williams is described to be 6 feet tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’s location is asked to call either Detective Hilgeman or Detective Dearing.