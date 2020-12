LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As Arkansans return from the Thanksgiving holiday and prepare for Christmas, medical centers are doing their own preparing for a possible rise in testing.

"I suspect that we might have more patients coming through for testing after the holiday," said Dr. Jennifer Laudadio, chair of the pathology department at UAMS. The hospital says they've already seen a spike in testing as cases increase, with the most coming through in the days leading to Thanksgiving.