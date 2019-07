LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two people have been injured in what police say was a drive by shooting at a local nightclub.

Officers were called to Club 428 on Asher Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says both victims had injuries to their legs that were not life-threatening.

Police say bullets struck three unoccupied vehicles parked outside the club as well as a nearby business, which was also unoccupied.

No other information about the incident is being released.