Two arrested in Bryant after a home shooting

BRYANT, Ark.- Bryant Police arrested two suspects Thursday night after gunshots were fired at a home.

According to police; Kaleb Barnett, 23, and Jeffery Jackson, 21, are both now in custody.

The resident of the home was not injured but told officers that he suspected it was a person named “Matthew” who had previously stayed there but was asked to leave.

While officers were onsite they witnessed an orange Dodge Charger that belonged to the suspected shooter. Officers gave chase but, but lost track of the vehicle.

After officers returned to the residence, the Dodge Charger came back with officers giving chase again and then following the car to another residence.

Jeffery Jackson was identified as “Matthew” at the home; where he and Barnett were taken into custody after a quick check of the residence produced a gun on the suspect’s nightstand that Jackson said he couldn’t account for.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree Terroristic Act and Endangering the Welfare of a minor; as there was a child in the home during the shooting.