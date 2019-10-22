Tyronza elementary feeling the damage in wake of tornado

TYRONZA, Ark. — The Tyronza elementary school still has no power and the ceiling has gaps that are wide open.

No students lined the halls this week after the tornado touched down and caused major damage.

The school is now scrambling to figure out their next move.

Superintendent Micky Pierce says they’re blessed the tornado hit before buses and kids were out to come to school.

“We’re extremely fortunate. An hour and a half later, we’ve got kids standing waiting on a bus. We’ve got parents unloading kids. We’ve got more people at the gas station across the way. It took a direct hit. The people in there were the only injuries we had from the whole thing so an hour and a half later. It’s a mess. We’re very fortunate, very blessed.” Pierce said.

Superintendent Pierce says surrounding schools’ superintendents have offered buses, supplies and even classroom space for their students.

For right now the school’s roof is holding them back.

Pierce says the school may do patch work on some areas in the meantime.

But he predicts the entire roof will be replaced next summer.